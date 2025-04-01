Pam Bondi wants murder suspect Luigi Mangione to face final reckoning

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the man suspected of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year.

On Tuesday, the DOJ issued a press release characterizing Thompson's murder on the streets of New York City in broad daylight on December 4 as "an act of political violence" that posed a serious risk to the safety of others as well. The suspect in the case, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, "stalked and murdered" the victim, grievous crimes that demand the gravest of penalties.

"Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America," Bondi said in a statement. "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Reuters made sure to suggest that some radicals view Mangione as a 'folk hero' who allegedly took out Thompson as some sort of deadly protest against 'steep healthcare costs.'

Mangione faces both New York state and federal charges in the murder of Thompson. The state case has already begun, and Mangione has pled not guilty to murder as an act of terrorism as well as weapons charges.

However, New York does not have the death penalty for state-level charges. So if Mangione is ever going to be given a final reckoning for his alleged crimes, then the feds will have to do it. Mangione has not yet been required to enter a plea in the federal case.

In its reporting on Bondi's statement, Reuters made sure to suggest that some radicals view Mangione as a "folk hero" who allegedly took out Thompson as some sort of deadly protest against "steep healthcare costs."

Mangione's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

Bondi's move to request the death penalty in this high-profile case is in keeping with her earlier pledge to mete out capital sentences at the federal level. In recent years, DOJ officials "failed to seek death sentences against child rapists, mass murderers, terrorists, and other criminals," Bondi lamented in a memorandum dated February 5.

Even worse, President Joe Biden even commuted "the death sentences of 37 murderers that Department of Justice prosecutors had tirelessly secured over the past three decades," Bondi continued.

Now in President Donald Trump's second term, the DOJ will once again seek the death penalty "for the most serious, readily provable offenses," she insisted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!