Woman allegedly threatens police after vandalizing US flag at California park, replacing it with Mexican flag

California police took down a woman who was threatening them after she was reported to be vandalizing a U.S. flag at a local park, and it was all caught on body-cam footage.

Crystal Aguilar, 24, was apparently captured on video taking down the U.S. flag at the Hart Park in Bakersfield and trying to replace it with a Mexican flag. She allegedly tossed the U.S. flag in the mud.

'You can't say I'm disrespecting!' she says before repeating, 'This is my land!' in Spanish three times.

Park rangers arrived and confronted Aguilar, who became very argumentative and even allegedly threatened the officers. The interaction can be viewed on the body-cam video footage that was released by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Aguilar apparently argues in Spanish that she has done nothing wrong because she is on her land and then tells the officers they're going to die.

"You're not gonna tell me what to do. This is Mexican land [bleeped out]. Look at that flag because that flag isn't on the floor, is it?" she says to police.

"Is it? You can't say I'm disrespecting!" she says before repeating, "This is my land!" in Spanish three times.

"Come here," says an officer.

"OK, my people kill you," she responds.

"You're gonna regret it," she adds. "Touch me, [bleeped out], when your kids die!"

At this point, she tries to resist the arrest.

"When your kids die! You're squishing my hand, and they already know!" she added.

Aguilar was arrested and booked on several charges including threatening a peace officer, vandalism, and resisting arrest. She is also accused of cutting the chains on the flag pole at the entrance of the park.

Video of the altercation and her threats can be viewed on the KGET-TV news report on YouTube.

