'Pelosi was a more effective House speaker': Nancy Mace reveals the 'hard truth Republicans don't want to hear'

Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina gave her Republican colleagues a reality check, expressing deep frustrations with the state of GOP leadership in Congress.

Mace penned an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday criticizing the GOP leadership on Capitol Hill, calling out Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) by name.

'Here’s a hard truth Republicans don’t want to hear.'

Mace conceded that Johnson is a better choice than former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), whom she voted to oust back in 2023, but argued that the most effective congressional leader is actually on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is better than his predecessor," Mace said. "But the frustrations of being a rank-and-file House member are compounded as certain individuals or groups remain marginalized within the party, getting little say."

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mace said Republicans don't take women in office seriously, implying that the conference chair position was a slot informally reserved for the "token" female in GOP leadership.

"Women will never be taken seriously until leadership decides to take us seriously, and I’m no longer holding my breath," Mace said. "Since 2013, the Republican conference chair position has gone to a woman. It’s the token slot, the designated leadership role for the top woman in the conference, while the real power lies in other offices."



One woman Mace admitted was a force to be reckoned with is former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), whose leadership style Mace deemed more effective than that of the GOP.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Here’s a hard truth Republicans don’t want to hear: Nancy Pelosi was a more effective House speaker than any Republican this century," Mace said. "I agree with her on essentially nothing. But she understood something we don’t: No majority is permanent."

"When Democrats hold the majority, they ram through the most progressive policies they can. They deliver for the coalition that elected them while they are in power.

"Republicans do the opposite. ... We pass the most moderate policies we can pressure conservatives to accept, betraying the coalition that delivered us here," Mace continued.

"Ms. Pelosi was ruthless, but she got things done."

