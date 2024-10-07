New poll spells doom for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

A new poll shows that bellwether counties in Pennsylvania are turning over to the Republican column with less than a month left in the presidential election.

'This is further evidence of these ancestral Democrats increasingly leaving the party of their forefathers.'

The Cygnal survey found that former President Donald Trump is winning in Erie and Northampton Counties, both of which have voted for the winner of the state in every election since 2008. Trump gets support from 49% of respondents to 48% that support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a gap that would likely increase at the election given historical trends with Trump.

“In a reversal from 2020, Pennsylvania’s ‘Bellwether Counties’ have narrowly swung back to Donald Trump,” read a statement from Cygnal to the Daily Wire. “As Democrats have a 4-point party registration advantage in these counties, this is further evidence of these ancestral Democrats increasingly leaving the party of their forefathers.”

The top issues for voters in the bellwether counties were those in which Republicans are beating Democrats: the economy and immigration. 31% of those voters said inflation and the economy were their top concern, while 24% cited border security and immigration as their top concern.

Trump beats Harris on the issue of immigration by 15 percentage points while beating her on the economy by 6 percentage points.

The poll found that half of the likely voters in Pennsylvania approved of Trump's performance in office, while only 39% approved of the current administration.

If Harris loses Pennsylvania, her campaign will face fierce criticism for picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate rather than Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D). Harris snubbed the Jewish politician apparently to appease anti-Israel Democratic voters who have threatened to boycott the election unless Democrats stop supporting Israel and its war on Hamas terrorists.

