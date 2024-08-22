Muslim Women for Kamala Harris-Walz withdraws support after campaign reportedly refuses to have anti-Israel speaker at convention

A group disbanded and revoked its support for the Harris-Walz presidential ticket after the campaign refused to allow any anti-Israel speakers at the Democratic National Convention.

The Muslim Women for Harris-Walz group announced its decision in a statement on Wednesday evening just before the last day of the convention.

'This is a terrible message to send to Democrats.'

“We cannot in good conscience, continue Muslim Women for Harris-Walz, in light of this new information from the Uncommitted movement, that VP Harris' team declined their request to have a Palestinian American speaker take the stage at the DNC."

The Democratic Party has been destabilized by efforts from a pro-Palestinian fringe to lurch the party toward anti-Israel policies. Most recently, Vice President Kamala Harris allegedly caved to the movement's demands to reject Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as vice presidential candidate.

Despite this major victory, the group made further demands on the convention schedule, which were reportedly denied.

"This is a terrible message to send to Democrats. Palestinians have the right to speak about Palestine," the group continued. "We pray that the DNC and VP Harris' team makes the right decision before this convention is over. For the sake of each of us."



Earlier in the convention, anti-Israel activists were outraged after socialist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York claimed in her speech that Harris had worked "tirelessly" for a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. Activists have demanded that the Biden administration stop sending military aid to Israel and pressure it into a ceasefire agreement.

Democrats did allow for family members of hostages held by Hamas to speak at the convention.

“The family of the Israeli Hostage that was on the stage tonight, has shown more empathy towards Palestinian Americans and Palestinians, than our candidate or the DNC,” said the group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz.

