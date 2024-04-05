Man who arrived in US unlawfully allegedly murdered wife, 'nearly decapitating her': DuPage County State's Attorney's Office

A 33-year-old man who came to the U.S. unlawfully is being charged with the murder of his 26-year-old wife, according to a post on dupagecounty.gov, which indicates that the man allegedly stabbed the woman numerous times, "nearly decapitating her."

"DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings announced today that Judge Joshua Dieden has granted the State’s motion to deny pre-trial release for a Carol Stream man charged with the murder of his wife, twenty-six-year-old Maricela Simon Franco, following a domestic altercation at her apartment," the post dated April 4 noted, adding that "Baltazar Perez-Estrada, 33 ... appeared in First Appearance Court this morning charged with five counts of First Degree Murder."

DuPage County is in Illinois. The post indicates that the man went to a police station and notified authorities about the stabbing.

"On April 1, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Perez-Estrada entered the Carol Stream Police Department and informed authorities that he had allegedly stabbed his wife. Officers took Perez-Estrada into custody at this time and immediately opened an investigation. Through the course of their investigation, authorities learned that Perez-Estrada and Franco were at the apartment together and got into a verbal altercation at approximately 10 p.m., the previous evening. It is alleged that the argument turned physical resulting in Perez-Estrada stabbing Franco dozens of times about her head, neck, body and hands, nearly decapitating her head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene," the post explains.

The post indicates that the man had recently unlawfully arrived in the country. "Authorities also learned that Perez-Estada had been residing in Mexico and illegally arrived in the United States approximately two weeks ago. He was charged by the United States Government with alien inadmissibility and given a future court date. The couple have two minor children, both of whom were present at the time of the alleged murder," it reads.

