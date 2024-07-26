Peter Doocy confronts KJP with evidence of coordinated attempt to protect Kamala Harris from 'border czar' record

Is the media coordinating with Democrats to claim that Vice President Kamala Harris was never the border czar?

On Thursday, Fox News senior correspondent Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over a card with talking points that is being distributed to Democrats on Capitol Hill.

'Do you think that the border would be less of a talking point now if there was less migration to the border, say, if somebody had to address root causes of migration?'

That card claims Harris was never "border czar," insists a "border czar" position never existed, and claims Republicans "invented" the title. She was tasked only with combating the "root causes" of migration from a small group of Central American nations, the talking points claim.

And of course: The card insists that Harris succeeded at her job, whatever it actually was.

“Democrats on Capitol Hill are being handed this card with talking points about the vice president and the border. Do you know who’s handing this out?" Doocy asked.

"I have no idea. You probably should ask her campaign," Jean-Pierre responded with a smirk.

When Doocy pressed the issue, Jean-Pierre predictably blamed Republicans and Donald Trump for the border crisis. Her response, however, only provided Doocy with ammunition for a follow-up question.

"Do you think that the border would be less of a talking point now if there was less migration to the border, say, if somebody had to address root causes of migration?" he asked.

The question, of course, hits at the heart of the issue. Even if Harris was only in charge of the "root causes" of the migration crisis, it's clear she failed at her job because the border crisis has been a significant problem for the entirety of the Biden presidency.

Unfortunately, Jean-Pierre did not answer Doocy's follow-up question. Rather, she again blamed Republicans for the problems that occurred under the watch of President Joe Biden and Harris.

Meanwhile, the media's narrative about Harris — that she was never "border czar" — matches the talking points on the card.

And while it's true that Harris never received the official title "border czar," no one disputed that Harris was tasked with the job of a border czar for the last three years.

Only when Biden ended his re-election campaign and Harris became the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee did the media begin to claim it wasn't true.

