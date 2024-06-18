Peter Doocy tells the truth about viral Biden videos after White House meltdown: 'These clips are not being manipulated'

Fox News senior correspondent Peter Doocy fact-checked the White House on Tuesday for claiming President Joe Biden is the victim of "cheap-fake" videos.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused "right-wing" media of circulating "cheap-fake" videos of the president that show him appear to freeze up or wander off during public events while looking mentally confused and frail. The videos are "misinformation" and "disinformation," Jean-Pierre claimed, evidence the "right-wing" media have a "credibility problem."

'A cheap fake is just if a clip is cut shorter than they want, or from an angle that they don't like.'

What Jean-Pierre did not include in her diatribe is the fact that one of the videos in question originated with a journalist from the Hollywood Reporter, hardly a "right-wing" media outlet.

But on "Fox & Friends," Doocy provided critical context to the videos and why the Biden administration is attacking them.

"She referred to 'cheap-fakes' and also 'deepfakes' while dismissing these clips. But there's an important difference: A deepfake is if somebody is using AI or some other software to change the things that President Biden is doing or saying. A cheap-fake is just if a clip is cut shorter than they want, or from an angle that they don't like," Doocy explained.

"Both of them are the same, though, in that they are both being used as terms to scapegoat as this White House just does not want people to think that the things they see on social media are as they appear," he added.

Even if the videos lack context the White House wants, Doocy reminded viewers the videos themselves aren't manipulated.

"There is something to the fact that a lot of these clips are lacking context. That doesn't mean that the things people see are not happening," he pointed out.

"These clips are not being manipulated with AI," he explained. "The thing is: Every video that you see on the internet is in some way edited or clipped unless you're rewatching an entire livestream of something played back from start to finish. Everything is cut at some point. And White House officials just want the clips to be way longer so that people can see way more context."

The White House's assault on the so-called "cheap-fake" videos is probably not a winning PR strategy.

That's because the scenarios the videos highlight are not isolated incidents; they've been happening for the entirety of Biden's presidency. And it's probably not a good idea to lecture voters that their own eyes are lying to them.

