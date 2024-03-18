Pfizer chemical spill in Michigan causes local authorities to issue no-contact advisory of Kalamazoo River

Pfizer has admitted to a chemical spill into the Kalamazoo River, which prompted local authorities to issue a no-contact advisory for the river in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Government health agencies have declared the chemical involved in the spill to be a possible carcinogen and potentially deadly in high doses. However, Pfizer has said that it does "not anticipate any health risks."

Pfizer notified the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services about the chemical spill around 4:30 p.m. on March 12. The pharmaceutical giant revealed that it had leaked an estimated 1,057 gallons of methylene chloride within the process area of the company's manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo.

The city of Kalamazoo said in a statement, "An unknown amount of the colorless liquid was discharged into a dedicated sanitary sewer serving Pfizer, which then flows to the Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant (KWRP) for treatment."

The city noted that the Kalamazoo Water Reclamation Plant can only treat up to 291 gallons of methylene chloride per day.

Local officials issued a no-contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River.

"At this time, the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department, in cooperation with the City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services, are advising all persons to avoid contact with the Kalamazoo River from Paterson Street Bridge in the city of Kalamazoo to the D Ave Bridge in Cooper Township," said the statement from county and city officials.

Jim Rutherford, Kalamazoo County health officer, said, "This advisory will remain in effect until further investigation, and sampling indicates that there is no risk to public health."

Pfizer asserted, "Given the amount of the discharge and controls in place, we do not anticipate any health risks."

"Pfizer will continue to work with the City of Kalamazoo and is firmly committed to assessing and minimizing any potential impacts on human health, the environment, and the communities in which it operates," the pharmaceutical company stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Methylene chloride (CH2Cl2) is a colorless liquid that can harm the eyes, skin, liver, and heart. Exposure can cause drowsiness, dizziness, numbness and tingling limbs, and nausea. It may cause cancer. Severe exposure can cause loss of consciousness and death."



Besides being used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, methylene chloride is found in paint strippers, metal cleaners, adhesives, and lubricants.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 17 American workers died while using methylene chloride paint-stripping products to refinish bathtubs between 2000 and 2015.

OSHA considers methylene chloride to be a potential occupational carcinogen.

The Environmental Protection Agency classifies methylene chloride as a "toxic waste when a discarded commercial chemical product or manufacturing chemical intermediate or an off-specification commercial chemical product or manufacturing chemical intermediate."

The Kalamazoo location is Pfizer's largest pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, according to the company.

The 1,300-acre facility manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug products, and medical devices. Each year, the Kalamazoo facility produces 1,200 metric tons of products.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!