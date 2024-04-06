Woman allegedly ambushed by home intruders shoots one in the head, killing him, and injures another in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania police said that a woman was able to shoot and kill one home intruder and send another to a hospital after being ambushed at her Philadelphia apartment.

The woman arrived at her apartment on the first floor of a row home on Chestnut with her boyfriend at about 2 a.m. on March 29 when three armed men grabbed her, according to police.

The woman shot two of the men during a brief scuffle where 13 shots were fired.

One of the alleged intruders, a 32-year-old, was found in a bedroom with a gunshot to the head and numerous shots to the chest, and he was declared dead at the scene. A second man fled through a back door and sought treatment for gunshot injuries to his shoulder at Mercy Hospital.

The intended victims said the alleged home intruders were disguised as police officers before the altercation and at least one of the three had what was described to be a badge on a chain around his neck.

The 31-year-old man who went to the hospital was arrested, but police had no further information on the third alleged intruder, who escaped.

A neighbor named Aaron Allen told KYW-TV that the woman had moved into the home with her family about a year prior to the incident.

"She don't bother nobody," said Allen.

"People so mean. You don't know what people might do," he added. "Carrying guns and she probably was trying to defend herself and I don't blame her."

Another neighbor named Tressy Wilson said she had been assaulted in the same area and the recent shooting makes her want to move away even more.

"That's shocking. It makes no sense," she said.

"I stay to myself. I'm scared to go to work. I'm scared to go home," Wilson added. "Now you scared to be in your own house."

KYW reported that the woman was cooperating with police and it was unclear whether she would face charges over the shooting. Police are investigating whether the woman knew the three men who allegedly attacked her. An initial report claimed the woman told police she didn't know any of the men and didn't know why they were in her apartment.

Here's more about the incident:

