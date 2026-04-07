PHOTOS: See the first up-close images from Artemis II's flyby of the moon

Artemis II made history on Monday night as it flew around the moon in the farthest manned flight from the Earth.

On Tuesday morning, NASA released some stunning photos from the historic flyby.

'On the far side of the Moon, 252,756 miles away, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy have now traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history.'

The White House and NASA posted some of the most stunning photos on social media, including a total eclipse from behind the moon:

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NASA

Reminiscent of the famous "Earthrise" photo taken by William Anders on the Apollo 8 mission, NASA also published a photo of "Earthset." According to NASA, this is the first photo from the far side of the moon ever taken.

NASA

NASA Artemis also posted a photo of the Orientale basin, most of which is not visible from Earth. This perspective will allow new discoveries to be made.

The account describes the photo and the new discovery: "The Artemis II crew captured this image showing the rings of the Orientale basin during their lunar flyby on April 6. At the 10 o’clock position of the Orientale basin, the two smaller craters — which the Artemis II crew has suggested be named Integrity & Carroll — are visible."

NASA

The flyby of the moon lasted several hours starting Monday afternoon.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman celebrated the historic moment with an exciting update on Monday of the progress of astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen:

Artemis II has reached its maximum distance from Earth. On the far side of the Moon, 252,756 miles away, Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy have now traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history and now begin their journey home. Before they left, they said they hoped this mission would be forgotten, but it will be remembered as the moment people started to believe that America can once again do the near-impossible and change the world. Congratulations to this incredible crew and the entire NASA team, our international and commercial partners, but this mission isn’t over until they’re under safe parachutes, splashing down into the Pacific.



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