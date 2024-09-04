Pistol-packing Gen Z woman turns the tables on gun-toting home invaders — and she's deadly accurate

A 23-year-old woman fatally shot a home invasion suspect Wednesday morning in Chicago, WGN-TV reported.

Officers responded just after 6:40 a.m. to a home in the 700 block of North Laramie on the city's west side amid a report of a shooting, the station said.

One of the suspects, an unidentified male, was shot in the chest, WGN reported, adding that he was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police believe two suspects forced their way into the home and displayed firearms, WGN noted, adding that a woman in the home pulled her own gun, and a shootout commenced.

The woman has a valid Firearm Owner's Identification Card, the station said.

No other injuries were reported, the station said, adding that it’s unknown whether the other suspect is in custody.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, WLS-TV reported.

WGN said anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

'She is a hero in my book!'

Nearly 150 comments and counting have hit WGN's Facebook post about the shooting, and all of them so far seem to support the woman's actions. Some examples:

"Can't get enough of these stories that have a happy ending!!!" one commenter declared.

"Maybe if Chicago's courts did their jobs that 'suspect' would have been safe and sound in prison," another user observed. "That said I'm not upset that lady let him win the room temperature challenge. Good for her."

"Congratulations! Nice shot! So tired of this," another commenter said.

"Now that's how you take your city back!" another user exclaimed.

"God bless that 23-year-old woman," another commenter wrote. "She is a hero in my book! Get 'em girl!"

"Awesome," another user said. "Do stupid things win stupid prizes. Start thinking about that before you rob someone, then things may change."

"As a west side Chicago girl born and raised...this story has a happy ending," another commenter stated. "[People] are fed up with this nonsense...the suspect got what he got!"

