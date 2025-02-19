'Blood was everywhere': Video shows pit bull mauling man; arrested dog owner argues against judge's euthanization order

A Texas dog owner is arguing against a judge's order to have her pit bull euthanized after the animal was caught on video viciously mauling a man.

On Jan. 28, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a 43-year-old man being attacked by a dog in San Antonio, Texas.

'My heart goes out to the victim, but it was absolutely not my dog.'

KSAT-TV obtained graphic footage of a pit bull attack while a couple were walking their small dog.

The surveillance video shows a pit bull attacking Adam Didelot, his wife, Megan, and their small dog named Max.

Adam managed to stop the pit bull from mauling his dog, but the pit bull turned on him. The pit bull attacked Adam and brought him to the ground.

Megan Didelot recounted the pit bull attack when she testified in court on Tuesday.

"After returning from getting our dog to safety, my husband was holding the dog with one hand and his face with the other. Blood was everywhere," Megan Didelot told the courtroom.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Adam "sustained serious facial injuries to his lips, chin, and cheek, requiring immediate medical attention, and was transported to University Hospital for treatment."

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted a grisly photo showing Adam suffering a gruesome injury in which his lip was partially dangling from his face.

Neighbors reportedly told officers with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office that the pit bull had been involved in previous dog attacks.

Bexar County Animal Control took custody of the pit bull. Police arrested 39-year-old Veronica Elizabeth Polley, the pit bull's owner. She was charged with a dangerous dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury. Polley's bail was set at $85,000.

On Wednesday, Adam Didelot appeared in court wearing a face mask to cover his nightmarish injuries.

Megan Didelot told the courtroom that her husband may need reconstructive surgery.

Polley — who represented herself in the hearing — argued against the euthanization of her dog.

"I have never been made aware that he was aggressive toward a human,” Polley said in court, according to KSAT-TV. "My heart goes out to the victim, but it was absolutely not my dog."

Despite her plea, a Bexar County judge ordered that the pit bull be euthanized.

Polley was reportedly "visibly upset" by the judge's order.

According to KSAT-TV, "She maintained her belief that authorities had identified the wrong animal."

The judge granted Polley the opportunity to see her dog one last time before the animal is to be euthanized.

Polley is awaiting an indictment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!