Hysterical liberal podcaster screams at Rahm Emanuel for 'selling out' transgender agenda: 'That is total bulls**t!'

A left-wing podcaster exploded in anger against Democrat Rahm Emanuel for daring to admit that bathroom access to transgender people was not a major issue that should be a focus for Democrats.

Emanuel, who was chief of staff in the Obama administration, was being interviewed on the "I've Had It" podcast by host Jennifer Welch when he offered a familiar criticism of the Democratic Party.

'We gotta f**king fight! They’re the gender-obsessed weirdos, not us. We’re the ones who fight for Social Security.'

Emanuel opined that Democrats lost the election by focusing on the "bathroom issue" rather than on "kitchen table” and "family room" issues. Welch immediately blew up at him in defense of the transgender agenda.

“That is such bulls**t! That is total bulls**t! That is buying in to the right-wing media narrative, and I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this. You know who talks about trans people more than anybody? MAGA!” Welch shouted.

“MAGA is the most genital-obsessed political party I have ever seen. Kamala Harris talked about home ownership. She talked about kitchen table issues. Trump’s over there droning on about Hannibal Lecter. Are you kidding me?” she continued.

“This is where the Democrats lose, because we’re playing the game with the rulebook — they’ve ripped the rulebook up and are cramming it down everybody’s throat. And Democrats are upset because [former President] Joe Biden pardoned his son?” she yelled. “We gotta f**king fight! They’re the gender-obsessed weirdos, not us. We’re the ones who fight for Social Security. We fight for Medicare. And yeah, we’re not going to bully trans people. We’re not going to f**king do it. If you want to do it, fine.”

She went on to accuse Emanuel of allowing "some MAGA moron" to define the issues that progressives will fight.

Video of the hysterics was widely circulated on social media.

Emanuel is also considering a presidential campaign after the devastating failure of the Democrats in the 2024 elections. Welch is an interior designer who lives in Oklahoma and introduced her husband as America's "head metrosexual in charge."

