Viral video: Males in line for Pokémon cards begin arguing, then fighting — and then it gets way worse

California police told KTVU-TV that a disagreement between three men in line for Pokémon trading cards led to a stabbing that reportedly was captured on video.

The incident unfolded Saturday as card collectors were lined up outside a GameStop store waiting to buy Pokémon card packs, Colma Police Department Sgt. Daniel Mendoza told KRON-TV. The station added that the argument began when two individuals tried to cut in line.

'One of the other individuals in the group of two hit them in the back of the head with a glass mason jar and used broken glass to begin to stab them.'

Mendoza said a fight broke out, and one victim was stabbed with a shard of glass at about 9:20 a.m.

“While two were fighting, one of the other individuals in the group of two hit them in the back of the head with a glass mason jar and used broken glass to begin to stab them,” he told KRON-TV.

Video of the incident was posted to social media, where it quickly went viral.

Police were called to the store on Junipero Serra Boulevard and found a man with life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds and cuts, KTVU said, adding that he was transported to a hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the two men involved in the stabbing fled in separate vehicles, KTVU added, but some witnesses wrote down license plate numbers and took photos of the fleeing cars.

Police told KTVU they tracked down one of the suspects only half a mile away from the store, and another suspect was found in Daly City. They were identified as 49-year-old Miguel Orellanas-Flores and 27-year-old Isaiah Calles, the station said, adding that the two suspects are from San Francisco.

Both were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime, KTVU said, adding that they both were booked into the San Mateo County jail.

Pokémon trading cards are an incredibly popular industry worth billions; the Pokémon Company is ranked among the top 10 global licensors, behind Disney and Hasbro.

