Police arrest person of interest in violent Florida carjacking that left one woman burned alive

A person of interest has finally been arrested and another is wanted by the authorities after investigators continue to search for clues about what happened to Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas who was burned alive in her vehicle after a carjacking last week, according to Fox News Digital.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Services concerning an unrelated case. However, Torres-Garcia was linked to a green Acura that was involved in the carjacking.

The man's Facebook profile revealed that he was wearing the same outfit a suspect spotted in the video of the carjacking.

Aguasvivas, 31, originally from Homestead, Florida, was carjacked on April 11 at a congested intersection.

In a video that captured the event, a man dressed in a black hoodie and mask appeared to approach the driver's side door of a white 2017 Dodge Durango that Aguasvivas was driving. Her vehicle was closely followed by a green Acura, which has been identified as the suspect's vehicle.

After the suspect gained access to Aguasvivas' vehicle, the two made a U-turn before the video ended, per reports.

Aguasvivas' body was reportedly discovered inside her burned vehicle a couple hours later.

It's still unclear why Torres-Garcia, who is wanted in Puerto Rico on gun charges, was after Aguasvivas, according to the New York Post.

“We have not made the connection yet with Jordanish as far as this. So to answer the question of why, if this is our shooter, why he would target her? I can’t answer that question yet,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

Another individual the authorities have identified as a person of interest in Giovany Crespo Hernandez. He was allegedly the person Aguasvivas was FaceTiming as she drove through Orlando before she was killed.

The authorities discovered fentanyl and firearms inside Hernandez's home after conducting a raid. The man's girlfriend was taken into custody after she accepted a delivery of three kilos of cocaine carried out by Homeland Security Investigations, per the Post.

The police said they are still looking for two others who may be involved in the case. It is still uncertain who was driving the green Acura when Aguasvivas was attacked at the intersection.

It's not clear what happened between the carjacking and when the vehicle was set on fire.

