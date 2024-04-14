Florida woman's body found after she was carjacked, vehicle torched less than 2 hours later

The Florida authorities reportedly believe they have recovered the body of a woman who was held at gunpoint during a carjacking in the central part of the state. The incident was caught on camera just moments after she had called her husband to say she believed she was being followed, according to NBC News.

Katherine Aguasvivas, 31, was reportedly stopped at a red light in Seminole County on Thursday when a man with a gun forced his way into her white Dodge Durango. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said he believed the gunman was wearing a ski mask and possibly carrying an automatic handgun, per the report.

Footage of the event was caught on a cellphone by a witness in another vehicle behind Aguasvivas. The gunman can be seen pointing a gun at the woman before she ultimately opens the door and lets him in. The man had reportedly gotten out of a green Acura before making his way to the Dodge Durango.

After the man made his way into the woman's vehicle, it quickly made a U-turn and the Acura followed behind, per the report. It's proposed that there were at least two victims involved in the incident.

“She makes a U-turn at that intersection, probably heading, speculation here, but probably heading in a direction where the suspect does not want them to go and we suspect that he orders her to turn around again and re-approach the intersection,” the sheriff said.

About an hour and 45 minutes after the horrific incident was caught on camera, the authorities received a call about a vehicle on fire. Lemma noted that there was so much damage to the vehicle that "you could not positively identify" it. There was a body found inside the vehicle, believed to belong to Aguasvivas. But DNA and dental records needed to be consulted before the authorities could confirm, according to a second report.

A total of twelve shell casings were also found at the scene.

Despite the seemingly random nature of the incident, the authorities don't believe it was random, noting that the suspects "knew exactly who they were following."

“We are again still putting together to try to explain a motive,” he said.

“There’s a lot of unknowns, a lot of things that will leave people scratching your head,” he said. “Why did she and her husband not call 911? I don’t know. Why did she stop at the red light? There’s a lot of things that we’ll absolutely never know, but this is a tragic incident nevertheless.”

