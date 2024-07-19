Trump haters outraged that he has reportedly become more serene and spiritual: 'What the f*** is wrong with you?'

A Politico report documented people close to former President Donald Trump who said that the assassination attempt had made him more humble, but some liberals were outraged at the suggestion.

The article by Natalie Allison cited numerous sources close to Trump who said the shooting had made him more "serene," even more "spiritual."

'They all clearly want that f***ing sociopath to win.'

Among those was Donald Trump Jr., the former president's son.

“These are momentous occasions that change people permanently,” he said. “My father will always be a fighter, that’s never going to change. But he’s going to do, I think, his best, to moderate where it needs to be.”

Others said he was quick to recall the man who was killed in the attack, and he often refers to God and the faith.

Allison also pointed out that Trump said he had rewritten his entire speech in order to unify the country and call for less division.

The response from many on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, was rabid and furious.

"It’s difficult to describe how embarrassing it is to see such nonsensical and normalizing drivel published by national political reporters in *2024*," responded former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan.

"Serenely planning for a fascist takeover of the federal government," replied transgender activist Charlotte Clymer.

"How can anyone take politico or axios or the new yorker seriously when they all clearly want that f***ing sociopath to win," one user asked rhetorically.

"Never forget that Trump’s political existence was possible because of the media’s ceaseless appetite for theatrical bulls***," said another user.

"OH COME THE F*** ON," replied activist Leah McElrath.

Trump will give the final speech at the convention after receiving the nomination for the presidential election.

“Blaze News Tonight” will bring you live coverage and commentary from the Republican National Convention beginning at 8 p.m. ET, which can be viewed at this link.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!