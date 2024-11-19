PolitiFact hammers Nancy Pelosi for lying about illegal immigration under Biden and Trump

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught lying about illegal immigration under the Biden and Trump administrations by PolitiFact.

Pelosi was arguing with journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro about whether immigration was a factor in the Democrats' astounding election losses when she claimed that fewer illegal aliens were allowed into the country under President Joe Biden than during the first term for President-elect Donald Trump.

'It’s wrong to say illegal immigration, which reached historic highs under Biden, is lower overall than it was during Trump’s first term.'

The former speaker tried to twist immigration into the category of a "cultural issue" when Garcia-Navarro contradicted her.

"When the candidate for president is saying that these people coming in are murderers, rapists, thieves and all the rest of that. He made that a cultural issue," Pelosi said.

"I don’t think we were clear enough by saying fewer people came in under President Biden than came under Donald Trump," she added.

PolitiFact rated the claim false.

"Illegal immigration under Biden has dropped significantly in the past four months, reaching levels lower than President-elect Donald Trump’s last few months in office," it wrote. "But it’s wrong to say illegal immigration, which reached historic highs under Biden, is lower overall than it was during Trump’s first term."

The fact-checker reported that Pelosi's office did not respond to their requests for comment, but an aide to the congresswoman tried to explain to the Washington Post that she was speaking about deportation data.

"That data shows that Biden’s administration repatriated more people than Trump did, but that’s not what Pelosi said in the interview," PolitiFact retorted.

The article went on to cite specific statistics that showed illegal entries into the U.S. skyrocketed under Biden as compared to Trump.

Under Biden, Border Patrol agents encountered migrants trying to enter the U.S.7.2 million times; under Trump, officials encountered migrants 1.8 million times. Encounters don’t mean people were let in, and there’s no data for how many people who were encountered are now living in the U.S. But the numbers of people released to await court hearings don’t corroborate Pelosi’s statement, either. There were about 313,000 under Trump compared with 3.6 million under Biden.

"We rate Pelosi’s statement False," PolitiFact concluded.

