Majority of Americans support deportations despite negative media campaign

A new poll found that a majority of Americans continue to support deportation of illegal aliens despite a campaign in the mainstream media to criticize enforcement.

The Siena/New York Times poll found that 54% of respondents supported deportation, while only 43% opposed it, for a net approval rating of 11%.

Men overwhelmingly favored deportation, 65% to 33%, while far more women opposed the policy, 45% to 51%. White Americans also overwhelming favored deportation, 62% to 37%. Black Americans opposed the policy by a margin of -25%, and Hispanic Americans were the most against deportation, with a margin of -38%.

As compared to previous results from the same poll before the election in 2024, support for deportations dropped slightly from 56% to 54%, while opposition to deportation increased from 37% to 43%.

The Siena poll also found Democrats to be slightly favored over Republicans in the generic ballot for the midterm election among registered voters.

"Probably enough for Democrats to retake the House in 2026 — even with GOP gerrymanders in Texas and elsewhere — but far from the blue wave environments of 2006 and 2018," wrote Fox News Radio analyst Josh Kraushaar.

As compared to the same poll in April, Democrats had not improved or declined in the general ballot, while Republicans had gained slightly by one percentage point.

The poll found that President Donald Trump's approval rating had slightly improved since April by one percentage point to 43%.

Trump's border czar Tom Homan has said that the Trump administration will be increasing deportation operations in sanctuary cities like Chicago, Illinois.

"You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country," he said. "President Trump's prioritized sanctuary cities because sanctuary cities knowingly release illegal alien public safety threats to the streets every day. That's where the problem is."

