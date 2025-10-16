Photo by the Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images
Poll shows young liberals approve of breaking the law to oppose ICE
October 16, 2025
A new poll from Cygnal shows an alarming trend of radicalization among young voters.
According to a Cygnal poll, a sizable group of liberals supports breaking the law regarding ICE when simply protesting does not get the job done.
According to the poll, 42% of liberals overall and a whopping 60% of liberals under 30 consider it appropriate to "go beyond peaceful protest" in response to ICE, even if that means "breaking the law." For Democrats ages 18-44, breaking the law to oppose ICE is a +15 issue, but a -42 issue among Democrats ages 45 and above, highlighting the increasing radicalization of younger voters.
An overwhelming 76% of general voters agreed that 'politics has gotten more confrontational, and they wish it could return to being more civil.'
The poll, which was conducted October 7-8 of this year and surveyed 1,500 likely general election voters, showed a number of striking trends and top voter issues. The top issue for voters is now "threats to democracy," up to 21% from 17% in April. It replaced "inflation and the economy," which fell from 35% to 17% across the same period. Other top issues include illegal immigration and border security and health care.
An overwhelming 76% of general voters agreed that "politics has gotten more confrontational, and they wish it could return to being more civil." However, 57% believe that political conflict and violence will continue to escalate. A telling detail is that voters under 30 are three times more likely "to accept the current tone and style of politics today as necessary or preferable," 34% versus 12%.
Another interesting data point is the breakdown of where voters get their news. For Democrat voters, the main source is national TV at 45%. GOP voters favor cable at 44%. Among voters under 30, however, YouTube is the dominant news source, favored by 52% of Republican voters and 51% of independents. Among Democrats, the number sinks to 35%.
Popular figures on both sides of the aisle experienced slight increases in negative perception over the last few months. Cygnal has President Trump currently at 54% unfavorable and RFK Jr. at 52%. Support for the MAHA movement, however, remains very strong at 74%. On the other side, Chuck Schumer is at 51% unfavorable, while Hakeem Jeffries fares better at only 38% unfavorable, but with 15% having no opinion.
Sebastian Pestritto graduated from Hillsdale College with a B.A. in politics and theatre. He is an assistant editor for Align.
