Princess Kate says she's 'making good progress' and will continue undergoing treatment for several months
June 14, 2024
Kate noted that 'as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.'
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, indicated in a statement that she is "making good progress" and will continue undergoing treatment for several months.
"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she noted. "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
'The Princess of Wales' statement will be especially meaningful to those who are fighting cancer and for their families.'
"I'm looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the princess noted.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded to the princess's statement, noting, "The Princess of Wales' statement will be especially meaningful to those who are fighting cancer and for their families. They will recognise the same struggle in her words and draw hope and inspiration from her strength. I'm delighted she will be in attendance for His Majesty's Birthday Parade and I know the whole country is behind her."
In a video earlier this year, Catherine said that after she had undergone abdominal surgery it was discovered that "cancer had been present." She said in the video that "preventative chemotherapy" was recommended and that she was "in the early stages of that treatment."
