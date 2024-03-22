Princess Kate announces 'preventative chemotherapy' treatment due to cancer discovery after surgery

Kate, the Princess of Wales, said in a video that after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, testing revealed that "cancer had been present." She said that she was advised to receive a "preventative chemotherapy" and that she is "now in the early stages of that treatment."

She said that she and her husband, William, have been seeking "to process and manage this privately, for the sake of our young family." The princess noted that it took her time to recuperate from the procedure in order to begin the treatment and for them to explain the situation to their three children and "reassure them that" she will "be OK."





"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement. "She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."



There has been an outpouring of well-wishes for Kate, including from Americans.

"Praying for Kate, William and their young children. Cancer affects and impacts every family across the globe at one time or another. Cancer rates have steadily increased for decades and it's time we get to the bottom of what's causing this public health crisis," independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tweeted.

"From one mom to another, you've got this. If I can beat it, so can you. Have faith, stay strong, and fight like hell. We’re praying for you!" tweeted Florida first lady Casey DeSantis, who previously battled breast cancer.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate's diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly. It's disheartening to see the speculation that has surrounded her, particularly during a time when support and kindness are most needed," Ivanka Trump tweeted. "During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others. Let us all show our support by respecting her privacy and focusing on sending positive thoughts her way."

