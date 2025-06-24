Bernie Sanders calls Elon Musk's donations to Trump campaign 'absurd' — then Joe Rogan cites billion-dollar Harris campaign

Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont (I) tried to make his case against campaign contributions on the right in front of Joe Rogan, but the popular podcaster shut him down quickly.

Sanders made his pitch against large campaign contributions made by tech billionaire Elon Musk while being interviewed by Rogan on his show.

'I think that's probably the worst decision that the Supreme Court has ever made.'

Sanders got Rogan to agree that the U.S. has a "corrupt campaign finance system" and then went on to assail the Citizens United decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"What it says is, 'You're a billionaire. You have now the constitutional right because your money is your freedom of expression,' right?" Sanders explained.

"So you don't like Bernie Sanders. You can put millions or hundreds of millions of dollars into a campaign and express your view about how terrible Bernie Sanders is, and you can buy that election, right?" he added. "That's your constitutional right."

"Right," Rogan said.

"I think that's probably the worst decision that the Supreme Court has ever made. So what is the result of that decision?" Sanders said.

"The result of that decision, let's take us to where we are today, is that Elon Musk, and I know Elon was on your show," Sanders continued, "... He spent $270 million to elect Trump as president. I think that's absurd, that any one person ..."

"What's the most someone donated towards the Harris campaign?" Rogan interjected.

"They spent a lot of money on Harris as well," replied Sanders.

"They spent $1.5 billion just over the course of a couple of months," Rogan responded.

"You got it!" Sanders said.

"I'm not here to say it's just a Republican — that's my point here."

Rogan went on to ridicule the powers that would try to defeat any campaign financing reform, which delighted Sanders.

A video clip of the debate went viral on social media, with one post garnering more than 1.4 million views in a few hours.

Rogan has previously said that he was a supporter of Bernie Sanders as president, but he dropped a surprise endorsement for Trump in the last days before the 2024 election.

