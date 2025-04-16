Pro-gangster protesters crash Marjorie Taylor Greene rally. Two get the high-voltage treatment: 'There ya go.'

Several radicals descended Tuesday on a town hall hosted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in Cobb County, Georgia. Some protesters fought with police while others repeatedly screamed out in support of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran MS-13 member deported on March 15 by the Trump administration.

The disruption did not go in the protesters' favor.

The radicals — at least one of whom came from outside the district — not only failed to intimidate Greene, who laughed off their protest and underscored her support for the president, but were unceremoniously shown the way outside or, in some cases, to the ground by police officers who proved unwilling to tolerate leftist violence.

Footage shows one particularly unruly protester violently grab a police officer by the collar near a gaggle of journalists and cameramen. Additional cops can be seen rushing in to help march the protester toward the exit. A second camera captured footage of the same protester thrashing and lashing out at officers until one officer gives the order: "Put your hands behind your back."

An officer can be seen drawing his taser, then lighting up the protester.

'Blessed are the peacemakers.'

Greene, still at the podium, can be heard saying in response to the tasing, "There ya go!" as members of the audience cheered.

One of the protesters who decided to walk out without attacking police repeatedly screamed, "Free Kilmar!" in reference to Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who was found by more than one immigration court to be a "danger to the community."

Another cried out, "Free Garcia."

Greene noted on X Wednesday morning, "For anyone questioning or criticizing the police at my townhall last night, the GREAT police officers conducted themselves in textbook fashion and protected every single person there by keeping the peace!"

"These protestors were deranged and aggressive and lost control of themselves the second the townhall started," continued Greene. "Police officers should make more money, have better pensions, and deserve everyone's gratitude and respect!!! Blessed are the peacemakers, because they will be called sons of God."

The Acworth Police Department indicated in a release that while preparing for the event, crime analysts discovered posts online indicating that radicals had something planned for the town hall at the Acworth Community Center.

"Sadly, as soon as the Congresswoman began her presentation, several members of the audience became disruptive and created an imminent public safety threat for all in attendance," stated the APD, which worked in conjunction with the Cobb County Police Department, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the Kennesaw Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol. "Their intentions were clear, to place the members of our beloved police department in a no-win situation in front of numerous media outlets."

The APD indicated that six protesters were ultimately removed from the town hall without issue. Another three were arrested, two of whom were subdued with the aid of tasers.

'I'm not intimidated by the Democrats who tried to shut down my town hall tonight.'

Andrew Russell Nelms, 40, of Atlanta and Johnny Keith, 45, of Dallas were both charged with simple battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Kiyana Name Davis of Dallas was cited for vulgar language.

Police indicated that in the process of removing the radicals from the event, officers "were threatened, physically resisted, and harmed."

Greene stated, "I'm not intimidated by the Democrats who tried to shut down my town hall tonight. I refused to tolerate their selfish attempts to disrupt an event that was for all of my constituents, not just the ones who could make the most noise."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!