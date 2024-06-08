Huge pro-Palestine protest surrounds White House, smoke bombs set off, progressives demand 'butcher' Biden be arrested for war crimes

Pro-Palestinian activists demanding an end to the war in Gaza staged a massive protest that surrounded the White House, and there were smoke bombs ignited. Progressives vehemently demanded that President Joe Biden be arrested for war crimes for the U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas War.

Thousands of demonstrators descended on Washington on Saturday to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Julio Rosas – National Correspondent for Blaze Media – covered the protest and posted videos on his X social media account.

The crowd chanted: "Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout! Pack your bags and get the hell out! Biden you're a liar! We demand a ceasefire! How many kids have you killed today!"

Rosas reported that anti-Israel protesters were holding a banner that read: "Jihad of victory or martyrdom."

Rosas also reported from the ground that the protesters "formed a mob and chased U.S. Park Police and Secret Service out of Lafayette Square after officers apparently tried to arrest someone." He noted that law enforcement was forced out of the park and retreated to "the boundaries of the protest."

Video shows demonstrators shouting: "F*** the police!"

We got the guillotine you better run!

Video shows vandals defacing the statue of General Comte de Rochambeau in D.C.'s Lafayette Park with graffiti.

Footage from the pro-Palestine protest shows smoke bombs ignited outside of the White House.

One protester held up a sign that read: "We got the guillotine you better run!"

The "Surround the White House" protest was partly planned by progressive Code Pink – a self-described "feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs, and other life-affirming programs."

Code Pink said of the protest:

June 8 marks eight months of US-Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people, and marks the 54th anniversary of the occupation of Gaza. A month ago, Biden said that the invasion of Rafah was a red line. But now, the invasion of Rafah has continued for weeks, has expanded to the entire Gaza Strip, Biden's red line is nowhere to be seen. Instead of following through and stopping military aid to Israel, Biden has authorized billions more in weapons shipments to be used to kill and massacre Palestinians. Biden can't draw the line, but we can. On June 8, we will come together from across the country and surround the White House. Wearing red, and raising our demands high, we will show the world that we are the red line. We demand an immediate ceasefire, an immediate end to the siege on Gaza, the freedom of all Palestinian prisoners, and an end to the occupation of Palestine.

A member of Code Pink wore a large Biden face and was dressed in a black and white prison uniform.

Code Pink posted a video of the Biden impersonator running and squealing as he is being chased down and arrested in a political skit. The Biden impressionist is seen crying as he is being hauled away in handcuffs.

The post was captioned: "ARREST BUTCHER BIDEN! Outside of the White House today, we 'arrested' the war criminal Biden."

The group also "arrested" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegations of war crimes committed in Palestine.

The Secret Service knew about the protests ahead of time and had erected anti-scale fencing.

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News, "In preparation for the events this weekend in Washington D.C. that have the potential for large crowds to gather, additional public safety measures, including anti-scale fencing, have been put in place near the White House complex."

President Biden was in France on Saturday, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

