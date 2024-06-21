Pro-women group's tour bus vandalized for wanting to protect women’s sports

The Independent Women's Forum revealed on Friday the bus its members have been using for their “Take Back Title IX” Summer 2024 Bus Tour had been vandalized by suspected pro-transgender radicals while stopped in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The “Take Back Title IX” Summer 2024 Bus Tour is to "commemorate the final annual celebration of the landmark sex equality law before the unlawful rewrite by the Biden administration upends Title IX as we have always known it. The new regulations strip away all sex-based protections in education, undermine women’s rights, and require schools to allow males to self-identify into women’s spaces, opportunities, and athletics," according to the Our Bodies, Our Sports coalition.

"Egged [and] defaced with profanity & anti-woman messages. Radical gender ideologues on a mission to erase womanhood seek to keep us quiet. WE WON’T BACK DOWN. WOMEN WON’T BE SILENT," the IWF said while sharing videos of the vandalism.

"Jesus loves transgender people and would not stand for y'all's bulls**t," one of the messages written on the bus said.

"Gender ideology seeks to destroy, NOT understand, uplift, listen, or reason. During Pride, we're told that it is about love and acceptance. Thanks for showing your true colors. We couldn't have done it better ourselves," IWF added.

"You mean trans rights activists aren't tolerant, accepting, welcoming, and inclusive to all like they say they are? Color me shocked. This is disgusting," former college swimmer and pro-women's sports activist Riley Gaines said in response to the videos.

"Gender ideology is hateful. But it's been treated as above the law. So radicals defaced the fun and positive Title IX bus, because they assume no one can touch them. This is illegal, aggressive, and bigoted. We must stop this dangerous force," wrote May Mailman, director of the Independent Women’s Law Center for IWF.

According to the tour's schedule, the bus was able to make it to nine other cities, such as Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Scottsdale, Arizona, before Chapel Hill. The tour has at least three more cities, with Washington, D.C., and Nashville, Tennessee, on the list.

