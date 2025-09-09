Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
'Progressive Christian' Democrat joins Senate race to unseat John Cornyn
September 09, 2025
A rising star in the Democratic Party, James Talarico was also a key figure in the Texas redistricting fight.
The race for John Cornyn's Senate seat is becoming more crowded as another Democrat announced his bid for the seat on Tuesday.
Texas Representative James Talarico, a self-described "progressive Christian," announced on Tuesday that he will be throwing his hat in the ring to challenge incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn. Talarico's bid is the most recent challenge in an already crowded field of Senate hopefuls.
'We're the underdogs in this fight. We're going up against a rigged system and a lot of money.'
"I get the sense that there is a deep hunger across the political spectrum for a fundamentally different kind of politics," Talarico said in an interview ahead of his announcement, according to the AP. "It's been 10 years now of Trumpian politics, politics as a blood sport, ... and there is a hunger 10 years later for a return to more timeless values of sincerity and honesty and compassion and respect."
Talarico gained increased attention on social media when he sat down with Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on July 18.
RELATED: ‘Progressive Christian’ claims abortion is biblical on Joe Rogan
Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
"Billionaires have taken over Texas and taken over America — but together, we can take power back for working people," Talarico said in a Tuesday morning X post.
In a request for campaign funding, Talarico delivered a similar message about punching upward in the race: "We're the underdogs in this fight. We're going up against a rigged system and a lot of money. Big Money is powerful, but it's nothing compared to People Power."
Talarico was also a leading figure in the Texas redistricting fight during July and August. Democrats fled the state in an attempt to delay the vote on the redistricting motion, which was ultimately passed in late August.
Senator John Cornyn will be running for a fifth term in the Senate. Democrats see a path to victory if Attorney General Ken Paxton beats Cornyn in the March primary.
Talarico joins a crowded field of Democrat candidates, including former NFL player Colin Allred and former astronaut Terry Virts. Beto O'Rourke has also reportedly not ruled out joining the race.
Talarico will reportedly launch his campaign with an event on Tuesday in his hometown of Round Rock, Texas, which is north of Austin.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.