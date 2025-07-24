‘Progressive Christian’ claims abortion is biblical on Joe Rogan

Texas Democrat Rep. James Talarico recently claimed on "The Joe Rogan Experience" that the Bible supports abortion — and BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey couldn’t find his reasoning more wrong, or more ridiculous.

During his viral appearance, he asked that pro-choice Christians “who respect the bodily autonomy of women” be “given the space to make our theological argument” because he believes that “there is a lot of biblical evidence to support that opinion.”

“What do you think is the biblical evidence to support the opinion of being pro-abortion?” Rogan asked.

“In Genesis, God creates life by breathing life into the first human being, which we later call Adam. That life starts when you take your first breath. And that is actually the mainline position in Judaism, is that that’s when life starts,” Talarico explained.

“Something interesting that Jesus does throughout his ministry is he is breaking first-century norms about women, talking with women, learning from women,” he continued.

Talarico went on to reference Mary, the mother of Jesus, to support his pro-abortion views “because before God comes over Mary and we have the incarnation, God asks for Mary’s consent.”

“Okay, so his three defenses basically boil down to ‘God breathed life into Adam, so therefore life doesn’t start until first breath.’ And then, I’m sorry, I’m not trying to laugh because it’s a serious thing, but it’s so ridiculous,” Stuckey says. “‘Jesus talked to a woman at the well for a long time, and therefore he’s pro-abortion.’”

“And then number three, ‘God asked Mary’s consent before impregnating her,’” she continues. “All three of these passages, according to James Talarico, are secretly about abortion, but ‘thou shalt not murder’ is not.”

“There’s so much wrong with this, even beyond that. Number one, Adam was made from the dust. God created Adam from the dust, so he was literally not alive when God breathed life into him. Babies in the womb are alive,” she adds.

And while some on the side of pro-choice might dispute that babies in the womb are living, Stuckey explains that “if they’re not alive, you don’t need to have an abortion.”

“But poison is used to kill that child. Forceps are used to kill that child. That child is stripped of its amniotic fluid in abortions to die. They’re not just removed,” she says. “They are killed via pill, via poison, via dismemberment to ensure fetal demise.”

