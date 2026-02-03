'Progressive' Detroit judge allegedly leased new SUV by picking the pockets of vulnerable adults

A Detroit judge described as "progressive" has been federally charged after she, her dad, and two other defendants allegedly schemed to steal money from vulnerable adults.

On Friday, Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin, 46, of the 36th District Court in Detroit was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and making a false statement to federal law enforcement in connection with the scheme, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Michigan.

'Regardless of a person’s position in society, no one is above the law.'

Bradley-Baskin coordinated with her 72-year-old father, who is also an attorney, and two others involved with "wards" identified by probate courts as needing guardians or conservators to help with managing their "personal and financial affairs," the press release claimed. The four then "conspired to systematically embezzle" money belonging to the wards or their estates, it continued.

In one case, Bradley-Baskin is accused of taking $70,000 in ward funds and using it to invest in a local bar. She also allegedly used money from a ward's estate to lease a new Ford Expedition SUV, prosecutors claim.

"We respect the authority that covers a black robe. This state judge and her cronies allegedly abused that high honor for personal gain by preying on the needy protected by the court. This would be a grievous abuse of our public trust," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

"Regardless of a person’s position in society, no one is above the law. These four defendants allegedly conspired to steal from some of our most vulnerable citizens — looting bank accounts, exploiting legal authority, and profiting off those who relied on them for care and protection," said Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

Bradley-Baskin was elected to serve on Michigan's 36th District Court in 2024. As of Tuesday morning, she remains listed on the court's website.

Though technically a nonpartisan race, she has had support from Democrat-leaning organizations. Blue Voter Guide described Bradley-Baskin as having "progressive values." The Detroit Bar Association, which remains steadfastly committed to "diversity and inclusion," reportedly gave her an "outstanding" rating.

A message left for Bradley-Baskin at a court phone number listed for her was not returned. The DBA did not respond to a request for comment.

Just recently, former Michigan Democratic Party treasurer Traci Kornak, an ally of far-left Attorney General Dana Nessel, was charged in Kent County in connection with similar allegations. Kornak is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a brain-damaged elderly woman in assisted living who has since passed away.

