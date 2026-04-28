VIDEO: Pro-abortion advocate gets dismantled by ONE simple question from Republican

Video of a very simple question from a Republican member of Congress to a pro-abortion activist went viral on social media.

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas questioned reproductive rights expert Jessica L. Waters on her preferred method of gruesome baby aborting, but she refused to answer.

'I wouldn't want to talk about this either if I were you because it is barbaric and evil.'

Waters was testifying in defense of the FACE Act that was weaponized under the Biden administration to increase prosecution against pro-life activists who protest at abortion provider centers.

"You're an advocate for abortion, for abortion policy. What's your favorite type of abortion?" Gill asked.

"I am an advocate for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive health care," she answered.

"But do you have a preferred method of abortion that you like?" he asked.

"I do not," she replied.

"Let me read through a couple different methods, and I want to get your take on how much you like these," Gill said.

"The first type is called a suction abortion. This is when the cervix is dilated and a strong suction 29 times the power of a household vacuum cleaner tears the baby's body apart and sucks it through the hose into a container. Do you prefer that method?" he asked.

Waters refused to answer, so Gill went on to another method.

"OK, what about this one? This one is called dilation and curettage. After dilation of the cervix, a sharp looped knife is inserted into the uterus. The baby's body is cut into pieces and extracted, often by suction. Do you prefer that method?" he asked.

Waters again tried to sidestep the question, but Gill pressed on.

"You don't want to talk about abortion itself. Why is that?" he asked.

He went on to describe another method called dilation and evacuation.

"Do you prefer that method?" he asked.

"I would prefer to talk about the reason the hearing was called and the basis of my expert testimony," she responded.

"It's uncomfortable to hear this, isn't it? It is. I think it is, because it's barbaric and evil," he said before describing another abortion method, after which Waters responded again that she would prefer to speak on the subject of the hearing.

"This is the subject of the hearing. This is about protests outside of abortion clinics. I'm asking you about abortion," Gill said.

"I stand by my prior testimony," Waters replied.

"I wouldn't want to talk about this either if I were you because it is barbaric and evil," he added.

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Gill posted video of the testimony from the hearing at the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, and it went viral on social media.

"This is the greatest single question I've ever seen asked in Congress," BlazeTV host Steve Deace replied.