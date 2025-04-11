Woman who apparently punched pro-life activist during street interview has been arrested

A woman who appeared to assault a pro-life interviewer on video was arrested by the New York Police Department.

Savannah Craven Antao said on Instagram that she was notified about the arrest of 30-year-old Brianna J. Rivers, who was recorded laughing after apparently punching Antao in the head during a street interview in Harlem.

'Thank you detectives at the 28th precinct NYC!'



Antao was interviewing people on the topic of abortion for the Live Action pro-life advocacy group when she encountered Rivers, who is a vehement supporter of abortion rights. After debating the issue for several minutes, Rivers punches Antao without warning and then walks away, video showed.

Rivers then yelled, "Suck my ****," to Antao's husband, who was filming the incident.

The 23-year-old pro-life activist suffered a laceration in her eyebrow and posted to social media an image of her bloodied face.

“Just got word from detectives Brianna J Rivers was arrested! God is good!” said Antao in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Thank you detectives at the 28th precinct NYC!"

Rivers had tried to justify her actions by calling Antao a "professional antagonist" and accused her of deceptively editing the video posted to social media.

"I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,” said Rivers. “She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety."

Live Action president and founder Lila Rose released a defiant statement saying her organization would not be intimidated and would continue to press for the defunding of abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

The New York Post said neither Rivers nor Antao responded to a request for comment.

Here's the video of the altercation from Live Action:

