Biden admin sends pro-life mom to prison for 3 years over violating law protecting access to abortion clinics

A pro-life mom has reported to prison after being convicted of violating a law protecting access to abortion clinics.

33-year-old Bevelyn Williams was sentenced in July to 41 months in prison for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinics Act over several instances during which she prevented patients of entering abortion clinics. She was convicted of misdemeanor criminal trespass.

'Biden's Department of Justice has brazenly weaponized the FACE Act against normal, everyday Americans across the political spectrum, simply because they are pro-life.'

"Biden/Harris administration has made my husband a single father today," wrote Williams on the X platform Wednesday. "I am on my way to turn myself into federal prison where I am scheduled to serve three years in federal prison for unlawful assembly. Share this and make mothers and fathers of this nation aware of what's going on!"

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office said that Williams "repeatedly intimidated and interfered with individuals seeking and providing critical reproductive health services" by use of physical force and threats of violence against the staff. They cited an incident in 2020 where Williams injured the hand of a clinic volunteer and also a livestream she posted during which she said she would "terrorize" the clinic.

Conservatives have accused Democrats and especially the Biden administration of using the FACE Act to target pro-life and Christian activists for unjust prosecution and imprisonment.

“The Biden DOJ has weaponized this constitutionally suspect law against pro-life sidewalk counselors while failing to protect pregnancy centers and churches from violent attacks,” said Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in 2023.

“Free Americans should never live in fear of their government targeting them because of their beliefs," said Republican Sen. Chip Roy of Texas. "Yet, Biden's Department of Justice has brazenly weaponized the FACE Act against normal, everyday Americans across the political spectrum, simply because they are pro-life. Our Constitution separates power between the federal government and the states for a reason, and we ignore that safeguard at our own peril."

Williams has opened a GiveSendGo account for donations to help her cause.

"I was persecuted as a Christian standing for my beliefs when it comes to life," wrote Williams on the page. "This is devastating news. Not only is this bond extensive for the accused crime, but she made it very clear in the courtroom that she was going to an make example out of me. The concern of being a young mother, and a stay-at-home mother, was completely disregarded."

