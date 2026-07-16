Pseudoscience: Pregnancy is not exclusive to women, according to a top medical school chancellor

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

University of California, San Francisco Chancellor Sam Hawgood appeared to suggest during testimony before the House Committee on Education and Workforce on Tuesday that some pregnancies occur in people who are not women.

'Insane doesn’t even begin to describe this testimony.'

Throughout the hearing — titled "Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools" — Republican lawmakers grilled officials from the University of California, Los Angeles, UC San Francisco, and the University of Illinois on the “woke ideology” that has “infected” medical schools. Republicans argued that DEI initiatives have influenced medical school admissions, hiring, curriculum, and responses to anti-Semitism on campus.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) confronted Hawgood on UCSF’s “Framework for Gender and Sex Concepts in Teaching” guide that advises against using the term “pregnant women," instead opting for “pregnant people.”

When Miller asked the difference between the two, Hawgood defended the guide as part of a curriculum designed to prepare medical students "who are facing a wide diversity of patients," adding, "Of course, the vast majority of pregnancies are in women. And I have absolutely no problem with using the word pregnant women.”

Miller snapped back with the obvious question: “Has a non-biological woman ever had a baby?”

“A transgender person can,” Hawgood proclaimed.

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The interaction has since gone viral on social media, catching the attention of prominent conservative voices.

“Ideology corrupting science and medicine, example # too many to count,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in reaction to the clip.

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager who has been in the spotlight for butting heads with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), had just one word: “Crazy.”

Steve Guest, former special communications adviser for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), said, “Insane doesn’t even begin to describe this testimony. The emperor has no clothes. And academia still can’t see it."

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Fox News’ Sean Hannity quoted Miller’s subsequent interaction with the Dean of UCLA’s medical school, Steven Dubinett, who refused to provide a direct answer to the question “Can someone have a uterus but not be a woman?”

Miller reacted to the exchange on X, writing, “Here's a fun fact for Dr. Steve Dubinett: Someone with a uterus is a woman.”

Hawgood did not respond to Blaze News' request for comment.