Rainbow Pride fence vandalized with sexual images and anti-gay message; police investigating as hate crime

A California homeowner says she was shocked to find that vandals had spray-painted a hateful message on her massive pro-LGBTQ rainbow fence in San Diego.

Brittany Fuller told KNSD-TV that she found the graffiti on Tuesday on the 50-foot LGBTQ fence she painted at her home in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood.

Fuller believes the culprits might be teenagers from the neighborhood.

KNSD obscured the expletives of the message on its news report, but a social media post showed that it read, "F**k the F*gs."

Fuller says that it's been three years since she first had the fence painted in Pride colors and that it has been vandalized many times. She claims it has been tagged and that people have thrown eggs, fruit, vegetables, drinks, condiments, and even feces at the fence.

Security video showed a vandal spray-paint the camera before apparently hitting the fence.

Some of her neighbors rushed in to help her scrub the vandalism away.

“We’re all supposed to be a community here. Unfortunately, there is so much going on in the world, it is pulling us apart," said Victor Barr, a neighbor who volunteered.

Fuller says the message of the fence is “everyone is important, and everyone has the right to love who they want to love."

Police are actively investigating the incident, according to San Diego police spokesperson Lt. Travis Easter. They have made no arrests but are considering it a hate crime.

The median home price in Scripps Ranch is $1.4 million, according to Zillow.

