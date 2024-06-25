Rand Paul blasts Biden admin's policy on China as 'a disaster for U.S. security and prosperity'

GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky slammed President Joe Biden's adminstration's posture toward China in a piece posted on responsiblestatecraft.org.

"The reality is that the Biden administration's China policy is a disaster for U.S. security and prosperity. President Biden seems content to sacrifice peaceful relations and the benefits of trade with China for short-term political advantages that come with insisting that China be an enemy of the United States," Paul wrote.

'China largely approaches its foreign policy in a transactional manner ... '

Paul asserted that the U.S. should seek "a stable, working relationship with" the foreign power.

"The president must prioritize the national interest above political expediency. China is poised to remain a formidable economic and military power. If we want to ensure our children and grandchildren inherit a secure America abound with economic opportunity, then a stable, working relationship with China, guided by mutual respect and good faith diplomacy, must be pursued," Paul declared.

"China largely approaches its foreign policy in a transactional manner, which should present us with chances to genuinely negotiate with Beijing to achieve our objectives," Paul wrote.

Last month, the White House indicated that "to encourage China to eliminate its unfair trade practices regarding technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, the President is directing increases in tariffs across strategic sectors such as steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!