Drew Angerer/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Rand Paul blasts Biden admin's policy on China as 'a disaster for U.S. security and prosperity'
June 24, 2024
'The president must prioritize the national interest above political expediency,' Paul wrote.
GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky slammed President Joe Biden's adminstration's posture toward China in a piece posted on responsiblestatecraft.org.
"The reality is that the Biden administration's China policy is a disaster for U.S. security and prosperity. President Biden seems content to sacrifice peaceful relations and the benefits of trade with China for short-term political advantages that come with insisting that China be an enemy of the United States," Paul wrote.
'China largely approaches its foreign policy in a transactional manner ... '
Paul asserted that the U.S. should seek "a stable, working relationship with" the foreign power.
"The president must prioritize the national interest above political expediency. China is poised to remain a formidable economic and military power. If we want to ensure our children and grandchildren inherit a secure America abound with economic opportunity, then a stable, working relationship with China, guided by mutual respect and good faith diplomacy, must be pursued," Paul declared.
"China largely approaches its foreign policy in a transactional manner, which should present us with chances to genuinely negotiate with Beijing to achieve our objectives," Paul wrote.
Last month, the White House indicated that "to encourage China to eliminate its unfair trade practices regarding technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, the President is directing increases in tariffs across strategic sectors such as steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, critical minerals, solar cells, ship-to-shore cranes, and medical products."
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.