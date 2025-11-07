Outrage erupts after teenager pleads no contest to horrific rape charges and walks free

An Oklahoma teenager was facing 78 years in prison for 10 charges related to rape, but he was allowed to walk free after being granted youthful offender status.

Jesse Butler, 18, was instead sentenced to community service as well as counseling. He also will not have to register as a sex offender.

'The laws are there, but what do you do when they don't follow them? Does this sound like justice?'

Butler was charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual battery, forcible oral sodomy, and assault in relation to rapes committed against two fellow students that he was dating, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest, he was 17 years old.

Police said they found video on his phone of him choking one of the victims. The other victim was reportedly choked unconscious and nearly died.

He initially pleaded not guilty but agreed to plead no contest in a deal with the district attorney that changed his status to a youthful offender.

Members of the Stillwater community who were shocked by the sentencing protested on Wednesday at the Payne County Courthouse.

"The justice system here in Stillwater has allowed a violent sex offender to walk free. Not only is he currently free and loose on the streets. He's a virtual student at Stillwater Public Schools as a senior, and after he finishes having the slap on the wrist, he doesn't even have to register as a sex offender," Tori Grey said at the protest.

"I want him to get what he deserves. He needs to be prosecuted," said Stillwater High School student Tristan Turner.

Oklahoma state Rep. Justin Humphrey (R) said on News Nation's "Banfield" that the development was "corrupt."

"How in the world did this judge get to this?" he asked.

