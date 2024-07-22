Rapes spike 11% in NYC amid illegal immigration crisis, limited police resources: 'Should be a wake-up call'

New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal aliens, has experienced an 11% increase in reported rapes this year, according to the New York Post.



The paper revealed that from January 1 through July 14, 880 rapes were reported across the city. New York Police Department data showed that over the same period the previous year, 796 rapes were reported.

'Rate of cases being dismissed has gone up, [and] the rate of cases not being pursued has gone up because of the progressive prosecutorial methods.'

Jane Manning, director of Women's Equal Justice, told the Post that the alarming increase in reported sexual assaults "should be a wake-up call."

"The NYPD needs to allocate more investigators to its understaffed Special Victims Unit so that every case is investigated well and dangerous offenders are apprehended," Manning stated.

In March, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York released a statement warning that the NYPD is experiencing a staffing crisis.

PBA President Patrick Hendry told News 12, "No one is becoming an NYPD police officer right now for the long term. They're taking it for a stepping stone to get something better – something with better salary, pensions, quality of life."

The 10th precinct, located in Manhattan, experienced the most significant jump in reported rapes with a 300% increase. Midtown South, which covers Times Square, saw a 111% year-to-date uptick, according to NYPD stats.

While most rapists know their victims, there has been a recent increase in "stranger rapes," the NYPD reported.

One such instance included a caught-on-camera attack on May 21 at East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue. The assailant walked up behind a woman on the street, threw a belt around her neck, dragged her to the ground, and attacked her between two vehicles, the video showed.

Christian Inga, a 25-year-old foreign national who entered the United States illegally, was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in New York City on June 13.

Rafael Mangual, a criminal justice policy expert and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, told the Post, "It's no secret that the NYPD is down significantly in terms of force size. Because it's down, whenever it decides to prioritize something — say for example subway offenses — that's going to make the topside slightly more vulnerable, as far as more cops are now below ground."

Mangual also blamed the uptick in crime on the state's Raise the Age law and soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The rate of cases being dismissed has gone up, [and] the rate of cases not being pursued has gone up because of the progressive prosecutorial methods of Bragg, [Brooklyn DA] Eric Gonzalez, and [Bronx DA] Darcel Clark," Mangual also told the paper.

An NYPD spokesperson told the Post that the department "vigorously investigates every single rape complaint and will continue to work to bring justice to the survivors of these heinous crimes."

Other nonviolent crimes, including retail theft, also have become an issue in New York City since the increase in illegal immigration under the administration of President Joe Biden.

Chris Sciacco, the owner of Kaiya's Pallets at 36-37 31st St. in Long Island City, recently told the Post in a separate story that his business "won't survive" if the rampant shoplifting crisis continues. He claims illegal aliens target his 4,500-square-foot variety store up to six times per week, costing him about $3,000 each month in losses.

"It's affecting the business and affecting our overhead," Sciacco told the paper. "I don't know if we can continue to survive at this rate."

On July 11, one man stole an entire pallet of Gatorade from Sciacco's store, he stated.

"I called [the NYPD] six times, waited over eight hours, and not one cop showed up to help me," he said. "I also tried to flag down over 30 cop cars on the street, and not one stopped to help me or even see what was wrong."

New York's sanctuary policies have prevented local law enforcement officials from cooperating with federal immigration officials. However, the Biden administration's acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director P.J. Lechleitner recently told NBC News that some sanctuary jurisdictions appear to be reconsidering their policies.

"For many, many years, certain states and jurisdictions just have been really reticent about dealing with us because of the civil immigration piece of it," Lechleitner explained. "You've seen some examples of this where some individuals unfortunately were encountered by local law enforcement and because of the policies put in place, either at the state or local level, they weren't allowed to notify immigration authorities ... and all of a sudden you have people being released and reoffending."

He added that "at-large arrests put the citizenry at risk because we have to do an arrest in neighborhoods. We shouldn't have to do that. Let's do it in a controlled setting, so everyone's safe. My folks are safe, the local community's safe, and the non-citizens are safe as well."

