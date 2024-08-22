Fugitive suspect in 1989 rapes allegedly mutilated fingers to avoid identification, was living on yacht before recent arrest

A man wanted for two 1989 Massachusetts rapes was arrested earlier this month after he was found living on a luxury yacht in Los Angeles, police said.

Investigators said 71-year-old Stephen Paul Gale had been on the run after law enforcement said DNA evidence linked him to the rapes.

Gale was indicted in April for raping at gunpoint two women who were working at a clothing store in Framingham in 1989. He also was indicted for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Police believe Gale suspected that he was being watched at the L.A. Marina because he was able to race away from officers who gave chase Aug. 8. Police used spike strips to disable his vehicle, after which they arrested him in the Westwood Medical Plaza

Officials are looking to extradite him to Massachusetts to face trial.

One of Gale's alleged victims told WCVB-TV she was relieved that he was finally caught.

"I have waited for Gale's apprehension for 34 long years" the woman said. "I was 18 years old when I was raped while working at a retail clothing store during my college winter break. It has been nothing short of incredible investigative work and strength from his victims to continue our fight for justice."

She claimed Gale had mutilated his fingers in order to prevent his identification and had assumed numerous aliases.

"He has been living like royalty and had no issue walking a narrow boardwalk over water and driving to avoid arrest for 90 minutes," she continued. "He has funds to have private attorneys, live on a yacht, and drive a Lincoln. But his money will not help him with our case; we have him with solid DNA evidence, and two victims that have never forgotten his face and [have] never given up finding him."

One of the suspect's neighbors told WCVB that he could not believe the accusations. He described the improvements he was making to his yacht in order to sell it and buy a bigger yacht.

"I am so shocked. I am absolutely stunned," said Don Smollett.

"Everything you can imagine new went into that boat. Electronics and everything. I couldn't afford anything like what they were putting on that boat. So he had money to do that," he added.

"You never know who you talk to anymore, huh," Smollett concluded.

Gale was held on $2 million bail.

Video of the yacht and the police chase of the alleged rapist was published by WCVB-TV on YouTube.

