Blaze News original: 6 rappers who have shown support for Donald Trump

In the entertainment industry, very few celebrities openly support conservatives. However, several prominent rappers have shown support for former President Donald Trump heading into the 2024 presidential election.

There has been no shortage of rappers who have been outspoken opponents of Trump since he became a Republican politician.

In 2017, Snoop Dogg released a music video for the song "Lavender," which featured him shooting a clown dressed as President Trump with a gag gun.

The cover for Snoop Dogg's album from the same year — "Make America Crip Again" — features a dead body at a morgue with a toe tag that reads "Trump."

Rapper Eminem unleashed a four-minute freestyle rap during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards slamming Trump.

Eminem — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — attacked Trump in his 2017 song titled "The Ringer" and accused the then-president of being afraid to respond to his constant criticisms.

Kendrick Lamar called Trump a "chump" in his "The Heart Part 4" rap song released in 2017.

However, there is a growing number of hip-hop entertainers who are publicly endorsing Trump.

Some of the support is fueled by Trump’s policies on criminal justice reform and economic initiatives. Other rappers are spurred by the need to be counterculture disruptors.

In June, Joe Rogan noted that rappers were showing support for Trump after his guilty verdict for falsifying business records.

“So many rappers are showing support for Trump now, it’s crazy," said Rogan. "Because now, he’s got a felony. I mean, like, now they realize also he’s getting trapped by the system, just like everybody’s been rapping about being trapped by the system, this bulls**t system. And you watch it happen with him.”

This new alignment with a strong Republican politician is a stark contrast to hip-hop's historically strong ties to the Democratic Party.

From chart-topping hip-hop music artists to influential voices in the rap genre, these rappers are bucking the status quo.

Here is the best list of rappers who have shown support for Trump.

Lil Wayne

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

In the final hours of Trump's presidency, he pardoned 74 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others. Among the 144 people, Trump pardoned Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. – better known as rapper Lil Wayne.

“I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community,” Lil Wayne said on the X social media platform a day after Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Grammy-winning rapper was facing a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a loaded weapon.

Lil Wayne praised Trump for his "Platinum Plan," which was aimed at creating economic opportunities for black Americans through a $500 billion investment.

In October 2020, Lil Wayne had a meeting with Trump.

"Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the Platinum Plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne said.

Trump worked with rapper Ice Cube — whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Jr. — on the Platinum Plan.

Kodak Black

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In 2019, rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges regarding falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop.

Besides pardoning Lil Wayne, Trump also commuted Kodak Black's 46-month federal prison sentence.

“I Want To Thank The President Donald Trump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,” Kodak Black wrote on social media in January 2021. "It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."

In April, Kodak Black defended Trump after he was booked on criminal charges.

“I feel like these people on some other s**t,” the South Florida rapper said. “So they know like, they gonna try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up n****, he a real n****. He’ll let a b***h do anything. … Trump a real n****, man, a soldier.”

Kodak Black – whose real name is Bill K. Kapri – added, "Trump already had big baggage. Luggage. Y'all get off Trump, man."

Sexyy Red

Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic

In December 2018, then-President Trump signed the First Step Act into law. The First Step Act is a significant and sweeping criminal justice reform law.

The First Step Act is designed to improve and promote rehabilitation, lower recidivism, and reduce excessive sentences in the federal prison system

Rapper Sexyy Red praised Trump for passing the First Step Act and helping to provide stimulus checks to Americans during the pandemic.

“I like Trump,” Sexyy Red told comedian Theo Von on his "This Past Weekend" podcast in October 2023. “They support him in the hood. At first, I don't think people was f***ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. Once he started getting black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aw baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

The St. Louis rapper added, “I love Trump. He funny to me. I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

Sexyy Red has utilized the phrase "Make America Sexyy Again" as part of her branding — a take on Trump's "Make America Great Again."

Sexyy Red had two singles on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart.

Anuel AA

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Music artist Anuel AA has been an unapologetic supporter of Donald Trump.

Puerto Rican musicians Anuel AA and Justin Quiles attended a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania in August.

Trump introduced the reggaetón stars as "musical legends."

Anuel told the crowd, "I’m from Puerto Rico, and since Trump hasn’t been around, it’s not a secret we’ve been going through a lot as a country. Biden always promised [and] promised — a lot of politicians promised through the years. All of us know … the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen — his name is President Trump."

Anuel continued, "All my Puerto Ricans, let’s stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way, and let’s make America great again."

Quiles added, "Mr. President, above all, I like you because, I’ve always said this, you’re not a puppet. I back you because I feel you’re the most honest president we ever had. A lot of Latinos, we stand strong next to President Trump. Thank you for sharing how important building Puerto Rico up again is, and not just Puerto Rico — let’s make America great again!"

Tom MacDonald

Desiree Stone/Getty Images

Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald has garnered popularity with several controversial and politically charged songs that champion conservative values.

MacDonald started his career as a professional wrestler before transitioning to music.

MacDonald's songs and lyrics frequently delve into themes such as cancel culture, being against wokeness, blasting political correctness, questioning social justice movements, criticizing the mainstream media, skewering attempts to stifle free speech, and advancing conservative viewpoints.

Some of his well-known tracks include "Fake Woke," "Snowflakes," "Brainwashed," "Cancelled," "No Lives Matter," "American Flags," "Sheeple," "The System," "New World Order," "In God We Trust," and "Facts" with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

Within 24 hours of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, MacDonald released the song "You Missed." The song quickly reached #1 on iTunes.

MacDonald slams political extremism from the left in the lyrics: "They're burnin' the country down with their progressiveness / It started with changing what gender is / Then graduated to you're racist if you think / That your life matters and your skin don't have melanin / They don't want peace, they want skeletons / They want men to pretend that they're feminine / They don't want an election, they got so offended by freedom / That they just tried killin' the president."

Kanye West

Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Kanye West — now legally known as Ye — has been a fervent supporter of Trump in recent years.

West initially expressed support for Trump after the 2016 presidential election.

Ye told the crowd at a California concert in November 2016, “I told y’all I didn’t vote, right? But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump.”

In 2018, Kanye made his iconic visit to the White House while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

“It was something about when I put this hat on that made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman — that’s my favorite superhero — you made a Superman cape,” West told reporters at the Oval Office at the time. “I think it’s the bravery that helps you beat this game called life. They tried to scare me into not wearing this hat — my own friends. This hat, it gives me power in a certain way.”

In November 2022, Ye had dinner with the former president at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The two mavericks reportedly had a falling out during the Mar-a-Lago dinner when Ye asked Trump to be his vice president.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in a video posted to the X social media platform. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

Kanye continued, “When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I was going to lose — I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

However, Kanye said in February that he is still a Trump supporter.

“Yeah, of course, it’s Trump all day,” Ye stated. “What you talking about? You know what it is.”

Trump recently said Kanye is "very complicated" but has a "good heart."

“He’s very complicated,” Trump said of West during a livestream hosted by streamer Adin Ross. “Let’s say complicated because he is. He’s a really nice guy, but he can get some people into trouble. And he can get some other people. He’s got a good heart — he does, he does, but he’s complicated.”

