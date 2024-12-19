Realtor accused of 'hate speech' for posting Bible verse in 2015, could lose his license and 40-year real estate career

A Virginia realtor has been accused of "hate speech" for posting a Bible verse on Facebook in 2015. The realtor — who is also a pastor — faces the possibility of being hit with fines or could lose his license, which would jeopardize his long-time real estate career.

Wilson Fauber is a 70-year-old realtor who has "faithfully served his community as a real estate agent and broker for over 40 years," according to the Founding Freedoms Law Center. Fauber is a member of the National Association of Realtors and has held this membership throughout his career.

'But what's incredible here is the post that Wilson made was in 2015, five years before that rule even existed.'

However, Fauber's real estate career could be in peril over sharing a Bible verse on Facebook in 2015.

Last year, two Staunton realtors — including an openly gay man — filed a complaint against Fauber with the Virginia Association of Realtors, according to CBN. The complaint accused Fauber of "hate speech."

The alleged "hate speech" was a social media post that Fauber shared on his personal Facebook account in 2015. Fauber reportedly reposted a scripture from Rev. Franklin Graham that stated homosexual sex is a sin, based on Leviticus 18:22.

Fauber stated, “If I were to read a scripture such as Leviticus 18:22 and just close the Bible and not make any comment at all, if someone — and I’m a realtor and a minister — and if someone is offended by that, even if they’re not in the service but someone tells them that I read that passage of scripture, then any person, you don’t have to be a realtor, any person can file a complaint against that minister-realtor and be in the same shoes that I’m in right now. And that should not be; that’s an invasion of my privacy."

The complaint argued Fauber's post violated the National Association of Realtors’ Standard of Practice 10-5.

"Realtors must not use harassing speech, hate speech, epithets, or slurs based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity," the code of ethics and standards of practice states.

However, the hate speech policy did not go into effect until Nov. 13, 2020.

Fauber's attorney — Michael Sylvester of the Founding Freedoms Law Center — told CBN, "So it all changed in 2020 when the National Association of Realtors adopted a rule that prohibits anybody from speaking what they deem 'hate speech' against certain protected classes such as sexual orientation or gender identity. But what's incredible here is the post that Wilson made was in 2015, five years before that rule even existed. He simply was presenting his religious views about marriage that should not qualify for a hate speech charge."

Fauber added, "Christians don't have rights, and this is just totally wrong. And the National Association of Realtors being the largest trade organization in America, they have set a precedent by adopting this policy. If I'm guilty because I post my religious beliefs in a meme or a scripture on my Facebook or social media accounts, and if that's guilty of 'hate speech' ... there are millions and millions of Christians that agree with my position, and we don't have a voice."

On Dec. 11, the Virginia Association of Realtors ruled that Fauber violated the ethics code that prohibits realtors from "certain religious expressions."

Fauber is expected to appeal the ruling.

If the guilty ruling stands, Fauber could face fines between $5,000 and $15,000.

Even worse, Fauber could possibly have his realtor license revoked, which could end his real estate career.

A real estate agent must be a member of the National Association of Realtors to access the Multiple Listing Service, a critical tool for realtors.

Sylvester described the Multiple Listing Service as "the database that real estate agents go to find out all kinds of information about houses that are up for sale and to list houses for sale." He added that having the MLS access revoked "would be career-ending for so many real estate agents."

Fauber noted, "If you do not have access to the Multiple Listing Service, you’re out of business."

When asked why he believes these allegations are arriving years later, Fauber told CBN, "Because the National Association of Realtors is woke. The leadership of the National Association of Realtors has made it very clear about their involvement in endorsing and approving of the LGBTQ community, and just recently, just a few weeks ago actually, in Charlottesville, Virginia, the National Association of Realtors provided funding for a drag queen show."

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors held an "Inclusivity & Celebration: Fair Housing Symposium with Drag Show & Fireside Chat" on Nov. 15.

The description of the LGBTQ event states:

This event will spotlight housing discrimination, particularly affecting individuals who identify as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and/or Queer/Questing (LGBTQ+). Attendees will gain insights into the Fair Housing Act, hear from a local LGBTQ+ activist, participate in educational segments on the LGBTQ+ community (i.e., pronouns, creating a safe environment, understanding the Stop Hate in Real Estate Pledge, etc.), and engage in a dialog with the performers who will share their own housing discrimination experiences. This event will create opportunities for realtors to actively listen, deepen their understanding of the LBGTQ+ community, and build relationships that positively impact both our industry and the communities we serve.

Last year, the National Association of Realtors announced a partnership with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance that "fortifies our ability to advocate for equitable policies and the continued development of LGBTQ+ leaders."

The National Association of Realtors did not respond to a request for comment by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

