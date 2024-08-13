Rep. Dan Goldman sputters after being fact-checked on air about Trump debating Harris

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) was taken aback during his interview with Fox News on Monday after anchor Bret Baier corrected Goldman after claiming former President Donald Trump does not want to debate Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris, now at the top of the Democratic ticket since President Joe Biden stepped down, has agreed to only one debate with Trump so far, even though Trump has offered to do two more debates.

"If I’m Donald Trump, I understand why he doesn’t want to debate. Kamala Harris is a former prosecutor," Goldman began to say.

"Well, he’s accepted three. He said yes to September 4, September 10, September 17. He said yes to a lot of them. So it’s not that he’s obviously afraid to debate," Baier interjected.

"No, no, no. So, he had agreed to September 10, one ABC," Goldman replied.

Baier noted Trump had initially agreed to that debate with Biden, not Harris.

"What’s the difference? Why should he not debate whoever the candidate is on September 10 as he agreed to? What is the difference between candidate Biden and candidate Harris?” Goldman asked.

"No, no, it’s fine. He said he would do it. I’m just saying he’s also agreed to other debates. You said he hasn’t agreed to others. He has. It’s the Kamala Harris campaign that hasn’t agreed on the other side," Baier said.

Harris has largely been sticking to scripted appearances and has not given any interviews to any news outlets since becoming the presidential candidate. In a rare on-the-record moment with reporters who have been traveling with her, Harris has promised to schedule an interview of some kind by the end of the month.

CNN pressed Adrienne Elrod, a senior spokeswoman for the Harris campaign, about why the candidate has not given interviews when she could have, in theory, given an interview today since she is not traveling.

"It seems like she has time, if she wanted, to do an interview with a member of the media or do a news conference," host John Berman said.

Elrod defended Harris by pointing to the campaign stops she did last week and having gone "directly" to voters.

