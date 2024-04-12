43 Republican senators sign letter to Schumer, pressing for Senate to hold Mayorkas impeachment trial

The bulk of the Senate GOP conference has joined a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that calls for the chamber to hold a trial regarding the articles of impeachment the House lodged against Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas back in February.

According to reports, a spokesperson for House Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that "the House will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week."

Forty-three GOP senators signed onto the letter, which describes the nation's southern border as "a national security disaster."

"We write to demand that the Senate uphold its constitutional responsibility to properly adjudicate the House of Representatives' impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas," the letter declares. "Since 1797, twenty-one individuals have been impeached by the House of Representatives. Trials were held in every single instance, except once when an impeached judge resigned from office before trial commenced. Absent Secretary Mayorkas' immediate resignation, this impeachment should remain faithful to Senatorial precedent.

"In the face of the disaster that mounts daily at our southern border, and in communities across America, the House of Representatives has formally accused Alejandro Mayorkas of demeaning his office. The American people deserve to hear the evidence through a Senate trial in the Court of Impeachment," the letter states. "Therefore, we implore you to hold a trial, as has been done in every similar case in the Senate's 235 years of existence."

