Republican wins mayoral race in deep-blue Louisiana parish

A Republican political rookie has just unseated the Democrat incumbent mayor-president in one of the bluest parishes in Louisiana.

Last month, eight candidates tossed their hats in the ring for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-presidency open primary. Among them were two-term incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, and political neophyte Emile "Sid" Edwards, a Republican.

The election was contentious. In the weeks leading up to the primary, Weston Broome even released an ad that seemed to accuse one of her fellow Democrats of secretly harboring racist and sexist ideas. The subject of the ad, Ted James, ultimately endorsed her, as did Democrat former Governor John Bel Edwards, BRProud reported.

Despite the party rallying behind Weston Broome, Edwards handily won the runoff election on December 7, 54% to 46%.

'We’re not saying that everything has been bad in Baton Rouge. ... But there’s some things that need to change.'

"This is a movie. I mean you couldn’t make this up," the 61-year-old mayor-president-elect said at his victory party on Saturday night, according to WWNO. "It’s God-anointed. This was a God-driven campaign, and it will be a God-driven administration."

As in other urban areas, crime and homelessness have spiked in Baton Rouge in recent years. WWNO reported that the number of homicides in the city may reach a new record this year. Edwards has pledged to hire 100 new police officers to help keep the streets safe and to use local high schools to sell groceries to address issues of food access.

"We are the change agent," Edwards continued. "We’re not saying that everything has been bad in Baton Rouge. We never said that. But there’s some things that need to change, and as my promise to you, as the next mayor-president, it’s going to happen."

Weston Broome, a 68-year-old seasoned Louisiana politician and former TV reporter, acknowledged defeat and thanked her supporters Saturday night.

"I may no longer be leading from the mayor’s office, but I promise you this, I will continue to lead from wherever I am called," she said. "I started this journey many, many years ago, as you know, and I have no regrets, none whatsoever."

East Baton Rouge is one of only a handful of blue parishes in a state that President-elect Donald Trump otherwise carried in a landslide, 60% to 38%. Failed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris won East Baton Rouge by double digits, 54.5% to Trump's 43.4%.

H/T: Red Eagle Politics

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!