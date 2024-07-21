Republicans call for Biden to resign if he cannot finish his campaign

Republicans across the country are calling for President Joe Biden to resign from office after he announced on Sunday the earth-shattering news that he has decided not to run for re-election.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote in his letter.

The calls for Biden to step down from office came immediately, saying it would not make sense for Biden to continue in the highly demanding job as president if he can not continue to campaign. Republicans from governors and members of Congress to the official GOP all issued their reasoning why Biden cannot continue in office any more.













In a separate post on X, Biden officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrats' nominee.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump," Biden said.

