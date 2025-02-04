Republicans rally behind Tulsi Gabbard ahead of committee vote

Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana committed on Tuesday to voting in favor of Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to serve as director of national intelligence. Young was the last Republican holdout left on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is set to vote on Gabbard's nomination Tuesday afternoon.

Young's endorsement of Gabbard came the morning after Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine also came out in support of the nominee. Both Young and Collins expressed hesitancy about Gabbard following her fiery hearing last Thursday but have since changed their tone in favor of the nominee.

"I appreciate Tulsi Gabbard's engagement with me on a variety of issues to ensure that our intelligence professionals will be supported and policymakers will receive unbiased information under her leadership," Young said in a Tuesday post on X. "I have done what the Framers envisioned for senators to do: use the consultative process to seek firm commitments, in this case commitments that will advance our national security, which is my top priority as a former Marine Corps intelligence officer."

"Having now secured these commitments, I will support Tulsi's nomination and look forward to working with her to protect our national security," Young added.

Young came under fire for his hesitation on Gabbard last week, prompting an online pressure campaign from Gabbard's supporters. Most notably, tech mogul Elon Musk called Young a "deep state puppet," likely referring to his lack of support for Gabbard.

Musk promptly deleted the post and later said that he had a productive conversation with Young, leading some to speculate that he may have influenced Young's vote on Gabbard.

"Just had an excellent conversation with Sen. Todd Young," Musk said. "I stand corrected. Senator Young will be a great ally in restoring power to the people from the vast, unelected bureaucracy."