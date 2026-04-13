Republicans receive another grim midterm forecast

Democrats and Republicans alike are eyeing the home stretch before the 2026 primaries, but the latest forecast suggests the GOP is facing a major disadvantage.

Republicans have enjoyed a supermajority following the 2024 election after Americans elected President Donald Trump back to the White House and the GOP took back the Senate and maintained its narrow House majority. The electoral forecast is now indicating that the pendulum will swing back in favor of Democrats, with four key races shifting away from Republicans.

None of the Democrat-held seats seem to be leaning Republican.

The Cook Political Report was initially tracking Senate races for Georgia, which is held by incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff, and North Carolina, which is held by retiring Republican Thom Tillis, as toss-ups that could go either way. The same report also had the Ohio Senate race leaning Republican and the Nebraska Senate race as a solid Republican rating.

As of Monday, all of these races have shifted in favor of Democrats.

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The toss-up races in North Carolina and Georgia have both shifted to leaning Democrat, and Ohio, which is held by Republican incumbent Sen. Jon Husted, has changed to a toss-up race. The seat of Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska is still rated likely GOP, but nonetheless there is an evident electoral shift away from Republicans.

None of the Democrat-held seats seem to be leaning Republican. Michigan's Senate seat, which is held by retiring Democrat Gary Peters, is rated as a toss-up. Maine's Senate seat, held by Republican Susan Collins, is also notably rated a toss-up.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats and can afford to lose a maximum of just two Senate seats in order to maintain their majority, though Vice President JD Vance could always break any tie votes.