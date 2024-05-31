RFK Jr. accuses the Democratic Party of trying to defeat Trump 'in the courtroom rather than the ballot box'

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested that the Democratic Party is using the legal system as a weapon to try to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the 2024 presidential election.

A jury found Trump guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial. The verdict, which was announced on Thursday, came in the middle of a presidential election cycle as Trump aims to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden.

'I'm challenging him on his record.'

"The Democratic Party's strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box. This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic. America deserves a President who can win at the ballot box without compromising our government's separation of powers or weaponizing the courts. You can't save democracy by destroying it first," Kennedy tweeted. "The Democrats are afraid they will lose in the voting booth, so instead they go after President Trump in the courtroom."

"I'm also running against President Trump in this election. The difference is I'm challenging him on his record. His lockdowns during Covid. His atrocious environmental record. His cozy relationship with corporate America. His support for the war machine. His failure to root out waste and corruption in Washington. His service to the billionaire class. His bloating of the national debt. These are the issues that shape American lives," Kennedy continued. "I'll challenge him on these things, but the Democrats won't. You know why? Because they pursue the very same policies."

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has said she would be willing to serve as Trump's running mate, blasted Biden in a post on Thursday after the verdict had been announced.

"Biden: GUILTY of abuse of power. Biden: GUILTY of turning our country into a banana republic where those in power use the law to go after their political opponents. Biden: GUILTY of undermining our Constitution and the freedoms guaranteed therein. Biden has proven he is unfit for the office of the presidency," she tweeted.

Gabbard served in Congress as a Democrat but announced in 2022 that she was leaving the party.

