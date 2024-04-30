Tulsi Gabbard on whether she'd accept a Trump VP offer: 'I would say yes'

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard indicated to BlazeTV host Dave Rubin that if former President Donald Trump asked her to serve as his 2024 running mate, she would accept the offer.

Gabbard told Rubin, "If that call came I would say yes."

She indicated that getting the U.S. "back on track" would involve having courageous government figures "who care more about the country than they do about the political elite in Washington, and actually rooting out the deep rot that exists within our bureaucracies, the administrative state, the deep state in Washington."

BlazeTV host Steve Deace noted in a tweet that Gabbard is his "prediction for Trump's running mate."

Gabbard, who served in Congress as a Hawaii Democrat from early 2013 through early 2021, backed Joe Biden in 2020 when she dropped her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. But she announced in 2022 that she was "leaving the Democratic Party."

Her book, "For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind," is slated for release on April 30.

ABC News reported that Gabbard, referring to independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said in a statement, "I met with Kennedy several times, and we have become good friends." Gabbard reportedly said in the statement, "He asked if I would be his running mate. After careful consideration, I respectfully declined."

Kennedy picked Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served with Trump from early 2017 through early 2021, has said that he will not endorse Trump in 2024. Pence mounted a Republican presidential primary bid last year but then dropped it months later.

