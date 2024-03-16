Pence says he's not endorsing Trump in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served alongside then-President Donald Trump from early 2017 through early 2021, has said that he will not endorse Trump during the 2024 presidential contest.

Pence told Fox News Channel's Martha MacCallum, "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."

Pence, who launched a GOP presidential primary bid in 2023 but then dropped out later that same year, said that he had been clear during his campaign that "profound differences" separated him from Trump "on a range of issues."

When MacCallum pressed Pence about who he plans to vote for this year, the former vice president said that he will keep his vote to himself. But when she asked Pence if he will vote for Biden, Pence decisively rejected that idea: "I would never vote for Joe Biden," he said. And when McCallum asked whether Pence plans to run third-party, the former vice president responded, "I'm a Republican, Martha."

Trump is the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee while Biden is the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.





Pence and Trump had a falling out at the tail end of their time in office



"The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," Trump tweeted in January 2021. "If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!" he wrote in another tweet.

But Pence noted, "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

